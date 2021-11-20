Cockhill dispose of Lakewood with minimum fuss in Cork

Cockhill Celtic
Cockhill Celtic made light of their arduous trip to Ballincollig in Cork to post a comprehensive victory in the FAI Intermediate Cup this afternoon against Lakewood Athletic
Lakewood Athletic 0-6 Cockhill Celtic
The eight-in-a-row Ulster Senior League champions were making the trip to Cork for the third time in three seasons and ran out six-goal winners. Christy McLaughlin opened the scoring for Gavin Cullen’s side and Garbhan Friel added a second before half-time. Corey McBride, Christy McLaughlin again, Adam Duffy and Laurence Toland completed the scoring.
