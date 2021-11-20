Here's what the world of Twitter made of Finn Harps' survival

Finn Harps sealed their place in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League for next season with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Longford Town last night and Twitter was loving it! Here's a selection of the tweets:
Please please please God. Let the Harps one wan more this season. Keep Ollie’s men in the top flight where we belong. I’ll never ask you for a favour again. Swear. Mon the @FinnHarpsFC— Gary O Hanlon (@gazzachef) November 19, 2021
Finn Harps team and supporters @DonegalDS @FinnHarpsFC line out for the Longford Town game pic.twitter.com/tIYVzF92Hv— Paddy Gallagher (@PaddyGallagher2) November 20, 2021
Congratulations to Finn Harps and their manager, our Mr. Ollie Horgan, who guided them to safety and the Premier League again next year.— Saint Eunans College (@SaintEunans) November 19, 2021
Congrats also goes to Ollie as tonight marked his 100th victory as Finn Harps manager. What an amazing milestone pic.twitter.com/SYJw76ZREl
Find it very hard to dislike Finn Harps. What a club— Sean O'Mahony (@_mahony0) November 19, 2021
Death, taxes and Finn Harps fooling us all into thinking they'll be relegated. pic.twitter.com/N1NQ8kdilk— Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) November 20, 2021
Ollie Horgan's achievements with Finn Harps are something else. Promotion, getting relegated but coming straight back up and now they'll have a 4th straight season in the Premier Division after another determined scramble to beat relegation. #LeagueOfIreland #FinnHarps— Kieran Kelly (@KieranKelly1988) November 20, 2021
Ollie Horgan. Manager of the year.— Mark Gallagher (@bailemg) November 19, 2021
@Owolabi9_T getting mobed by the young @FinnHarpsFC supporters. Up the harps. #Greatestleagueintheworld pic.twitter.com/NpNeRbKKgw— Peter Doherty (@PeterDoherty10) November 19, 2021
Mon the @FinnHarpsFC. If Stephen Kenny ever leaves the Ireland gig, Ollie Horgan is the only man for the job!— Gerard Mc Laughlin (@gerardjazza) November 19, 2021
What a night. @Guildesports x @FinnHarpsFC pic.twitter.com/NkA0lw7vbD— Iain Chambers (@iainchambers) November 20, 2021
Im hurt @FinnHarpsFC but my god what a screamer https://t.co/lPvXYJLiAt— Ryan Rainey (@ryanrainey29) November 19, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.