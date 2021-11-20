Finn Harps reward players at end of season presentation night in Ballybofey

Mark Coyle was named Finn Harps player of the season. Photos Joe Boland
Mark Coyle was named as the Finn Harps Player of the Year at tonight's end of season presentation night at Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey.
Coyle was instrumental in Ollie Horgan's team retaining their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division status, which they confirmed with a 5-0 win over Longford Town on Friday night. Once of Cockhill Celtic, Burt Coyle joined Ollie Horgan’s side prior to the 2018 campaign.
Letterkenny native Ryan Rainey was named as the Young Player of the Year, having joined the club last December after spending the last two years with his local club Bonagee United. Prior to returning to Bonagee, Rainey spent seven years in Wolves’ youth setup. Rainey was Bonagee’s top scorer in the USL last year and was named as the Watson Menswear Ulster Senior League Player of the Year this season in 2020.
Tunde Owolabi was Harps' top scorer over the season just finished with 10 league goals and two more in the FAI Cup. The Belgian joined the club after his departure from Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical back in February. Previously, he scored 35 goals in 41 appearances for FC United of Manchester in the 2019/20 season.
