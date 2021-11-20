Search

21/11/2021

Finn Harps reward players at end of season presentation night in Ballybofey

Finn Harps reward players at end of season presentation night in Ballybofey

Mark Coyle was named Finn Harps player of the season. Photos Joe Boland

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Mark Coyle was named as the Finn Harps Player of the Year at tonight's end of season presentation night at Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey.

Coyle was instrumental in Ollie Horgan's team retaining their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division status, which they confirmed with a 5-0 win over Longford Town on Friday night. Once of Cockhill Celtic, Burt Coyle joined Ollie Horgan’s side prior to the 2018 campaign.

Letterkenny native Ryan Rainey was named as the Young Player of the Year, having joined the club last December after spending the last two years with his local club Bonagee United. Prior to returning to Bonagee, Rainey spent seven years in Wolves’ youth setup. Rainey was Bonagee’s top scorer in the USL last year and was named as the Watson Menswear Ulster Senior League Player of the Year this season in 2020.

Tunde Owolabi was Harps' top scorer over the season just finished with 10 league goals and two more in the FAI Cup. The Belgian joined the club after his departure from Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical back in February. Previously, he scored 35 goals in 41 appearances for FC United of Manchester in the 2019/20 season.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media