Feely lines out for Ireland as Griffin signs off in style

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin recieves a kiss from Laura Feely of Ireland before the Autumn Test Series match between Ireland and Japan
Ballybofey's Laura Feely played as Ciara Griffin marked her final international appearance for Ireland with two tries as she drove Ireland to a 15-12 comeback win over Japan at the RDS on Saturday.
The Ireland captain, who is retiring from Test rugby after 41 caps for her country, picked up a couple of crucial scores and increased her influence both in contact and at the breakdown.
Adam Griggs’ final game was not going to plan when Ireland trailed 12-3 at half-time, the quick-witted Japanese sniping through for well-crafted tries from Mana Futura and Seina Saito.
However, despite having number 8 Hannah O’Connor sent off for a dangerous tackle, the hosts hit back with 12 unanswered points to tag on to Enya Breen’s early penalty.
Feely was named as loose-head prop. She plays her rugby for Blackrock College and Connacht and won her 23rd cap.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.