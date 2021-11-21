Search

21/11/2021

Termon lay down U21 marker at Gaoth Dobhair

Termon lay down U21 marker at Gaoth Dobhair

Action from the U21A Championship match between Gaoth Dobhair and Termon. Photo Chloe Callaghan

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ryan McFadden, Mark Gallagher and Stephen Black scored the goals as Termon chalked up a big win over Gaoth Dobhair in this U21 A championship clash in Magheragallon.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-6
Termon 3-8

Aaron Reid, Bobby McGettigan, Anthony Grant and Jack Alcorn hit the points in the eight-points victory. Termon led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time. And when Donal McBride found the back of the Termon net early minutes of the second half it was a three-point game.

But two Termon goals in quick succession shortly after set them from the Burn Road on their way to victory.

Termon: Emmett Maguire; Conor Cassidy, Coalan Gallagher, Cormac Gallagher; Conor Black, Jamie Grant, Anthony Grant (0-1); Ryan McFadden (1-1), Bobby McGettigan (0-2); Aaron Reid (0-3), Stephen Black (1-0), Jack Alcorn (0-1); Oisin Harkin, Kevin McGettigan, Mark Gallagher (0-1). Subs: Evan Coleman for C Black, Steve McDaid for S Black.


Gaoth Dobhair: Daithí Roberts: Darragh Ferry, Sean McFadden, Eamon McBride; Shaun Gallagher, Aidan Walsh (0-1), Eoin Burke; Donal McBride (1-1), Stephen McFadden; Fionnan Coyle (0-1), Ethan Harkin (0-1), Michael Doherty; Steven McFadden, Cathal Gillespie (0-1), Cian McAteer. Subs: Cian McBride, Fiachra Coyle, Mark McFadden.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media