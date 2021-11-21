Termon lay down U21 marker at Gaoth Dobhair

Action from the U21A Championship match between Gaoth Dobhair and Termon. Photo Chloe Callaghan
Ryan McFadden, Mark Gallagher and Stephen Black scored the goals as Termon chalked up a big win over Gaoth Dobhair in this U21 A championship clash in Magheragallon.
Gaoth Dobhair 1-6
Termon 3-8
Aaron Reid, Bobby McGettigan, Anthony Grant and Jack Alcorn hit the points in the eight-points victory. Termon led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time. And when Donal McBride found the back of the Termon net early minutes of the second half it was a three-point game.
But two Termon goals in quick succession shortly after set them from the Burn Road on their way to victory.
Termon: Emmett Maguire; Conor Cassidy, Coalan Gallagher, Cormac Gallagher; Conor Black, Jamie Grant, Anthony Grant (0-1); Ryan McFadden (1-1), Bobby McGettigan (0-2); Aaron Reid (0-3), Stephen Black (1-0), Jack Alcorn (0-1); Oisin Harkin, Kevin McGettigan, Mark Gallagher (0-1). Subs: Evan Coleman for C Black, Steve McDaid for S Black.
Gaoth Dobhair: Daithí Roberts: Darragh Ferry, Sean McFadden, Eamon McBride; Shaun Gallagher, Aidan Walsh (0-1), Eoin Burke; Donal McBride (1-1), Stephen McFadden; Fionnan Coyle (0-1), Ethan Harkin (0-1), Michael Doherty; Steven McFadden, Cathal Gillespie (0-1), Cian McAteer. Subs: Cian McBride, Fiachra Coyle, Mark McFadden.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.