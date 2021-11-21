Adam Foley bids farewell to Finn Harps

Adam Foley
Adam Foley has thanked Finn Harps for his time at the club having taken to Twitter to announce his departure.
The Dubliner joined Ollie Horgan’s side last August from Newry City and scored twice in three starts in 2020, including the winner against Waterford on the last day that kept the Ballybofey side in the Premier Division.
This term, Foley bagged eight league goals by June but had fallen out of favour in recent times. He was a late substitute on Friday night as Harps once against sealed survival in the top flight, this time following a 5-0 win over Longford Town.
Huge thanks to everyone at @FinnHarpsFC for the last year & a half.— Adam Foley (@AdFoley19) November 21, 2021
Loved every minute of being here with some great people.
We had some unbelievable moments together that I won’t forget & I wish the club all the best ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ukjedBwaEU
