Three Rivers Shotokan Club return from two-year absence in style

Three Rivers Shotokan Club returned in style after almost two years of an absence.
At a competition hosted by Claudy Karate Club in County Derry, there were seven medals for the Three Rivers participants.
Thia Hannigan, Brodie Hannigan, Lauren Wallace, Ethan Doherty, Natasha Doherty and Lily May Foley all won medals.
In total, Three Rivers won five gold, one silver and one bronze. In the case of Foley, it was a case of a gold in her first ever competition.
