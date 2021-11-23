Maxi Curran reappointed as Donegal ladies manager for 2022

Maxi Curran
Maxi Curran has been reappointed as the Donegal senior ladies team manager.
Curran was confirmed as manager for the 2022 campaign at the Donegal LGFA AGM on Sunday - a meeting that was held virtually.
Curran has managed the Donegal ladies for each of the last four seasons.
For the first year of his involvement, Curran was joint manager with Damian Devaney.
Curran guided Donegal to three Ulster titles and they were All-Ireland semi-finalists in 2018, when they were semi-finalists.
Curran previously managed St Eunan’s in 2014 and 2015 before returning in 2018, when he double-jobbed with the ladies.
In 2021, Donegal ladies lost out to Armagh in the Ulster senior final.
Also at Sunday’s AGM, underage managers were appointed. Franice Martin will take charge of the Donegal minors, Liam Skelly will oversee the under-16s and Greg Harkin will be the under-14 manager.
The Donegal LGFA committee for 2022 was also elected:
Chairperson: Seamus Herron
Vice Chairperson: Liam Skelly
Secretary: Michelle McKenna
Assistant Secretary: Brian Dolan
Treasurer: Declan McDermott
Assistant Treasurer: TBC
PRO: Maura McCrudden
Development Officer: John Gibbons
Culture & Language Officer: Caroline Brady
Registrar: TBC
Children’s Officer: Kathy Kelly
Ulster Ladies Rep: Donal Sharkey, Enda Bogle, Siobhan Coyle.
Central Council Rep: Donal Sharkey, Seamus Herron, Roisin Friel.
Ulster Fixtures Rep: Roisin Friel
Congress Council Rep: Caroline Brady, Liam Skelly, Donal Sharkey
Coda Officer: TBC
