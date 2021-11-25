Sean Patton makes international debut for Ireland in Spain

Sean Patton made his international debut this week
Sean Patton made his international debut on Tuesday as the Republic of Ireland Under-16s overcame Norway in Spain.
The Drumkeen man, who plays for Finn Harps Academy, came on for the last 20 minutes of the 3-0 win in Polop.
Freddie Turley, Luke Kehir and Taylor Mooney all scored in the second half for the boys in green.
Patton featured again on Thursday when Paul Osam’s Ireland lost 3-0 to Spain.
Second-half goals from Mohamed Dahmouni, Hugo Alba and Jorge Castillo were enough to win the game in front of crowd of 400 people in Alicante.
Patton came in for the final 16 minutes of the game.
Ireland finish the three-game international friendly series with a match against Norway at 11am on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.