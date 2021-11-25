Search

25 Nov 2021

Finn Valley AC's Cara Laverty takes up Providence College scholarship

Cara Laverty

Cara Laverty of Finn Valley AC. Photo: Sportsfile

Rising Finn Valley AC athlete Cara Laverty is to take up a scholarship in the United States.

Laverty received confirmation this week that she has been accepted to a sports scholarship at Providence College.

Laverty led the way last Sunday as Finn Valley AC won the under-20 women’s team title at the national cross country championships in impressive style.

Laverty finished 11th overall. Sara Bradley (14th), Nuala Bose (23rd) and Eimear McCarroll (38th) were the other scorers.

The John Rogan-coached quartet will now compete at the European Champion Clubs Cup in the spring.

During a golden-laden period in the 1990s, Finn Valley AC regularly competed on the European stage.

This summer,  Laverty took the women’s 800m gold medal at the Ulster Seniors in a club record time of 2:09.27.

Her time wiped out the previous best, the 2:07.48 clocked by Noelle Harron at Meadowbank in 1988.

