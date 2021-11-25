Christmas comes early as Aoife gets her winning cheque from Moville GAA club

Aoife McLaughlin collects her winnings from Moville GAA club. Photo Moville GAA
Aoife McLaughlin wore the broadest smile in Inishowen as she collected her winnings from Moville GAA Club's Club Lotto - a whopping €9,600.
Moville GAA club posted: "It was big smiles all round as our lotto Jackpot winner Aoife was joined by niece Aifric and nephews Fionn and Senan Diver as she collected her winnings from our Club Lotto team of Annemarie Duffy, Danny McGettigan and Con O’Donnell.
It was pretty cold and wet at the Clubhouse tonight but Aoife didn’t seem too bothered as she’s planning to head to Hawaii with her winnings in the new year ! And who could blame her…Well done and well deserved Aoife, enjoy your good fortune, and don’t forget to keep buying those tickets and supporting your Club !"
