Drumkeen and Bonagee have a second final date

Drumkeen won the Colin Breslin Cup last Tuesday week
For the second time in a fortnight, Drumkeen United and Bonagee United clash in a youth cup final this evening, Friday.
Drumkeen United are gunning for a cup double ahead of the John Gorey Curran Cup final at The Diamond Park, Ballyare (7.30pm).
Last Tuesday-week, Drumkeen overcame Bonagee 2-1 in the Colin Breslin Cup final.
Goals from Jack Patton and Mark Gordon gave the St Patrick’s Park men the silver with Bonagee’s Zak Breen pulling a goal back.
In the Donegal Youth League, both teams ran eventual champions Letterkenny Rovers close.
Drumkeen are managed by Patrick Toye while Gary McCroary oversees Bonagee’s squad.
If Bonagee are to end the season with some silverware, they’ll look to the likes of Leon Boyce for goals.
The likes of Adam Murphy, Sergey Alcorn, Luke Doherty, Niall McCrossan and Josh McCullagh have been among the others to show well for Bonagee.
Drumkeen, with Patton and Gordon among the ranks, will be a stern test again and they also have had Sam McKnight and Oran Patterson in good form.
Friday’s game will be played to a conclusion with extra time and penalties if necessary.
Only the Donegal and Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral areas (LEAs) have had increases in the infection rate
The proposal for primary school children to wear masks was not unexpected and a final decision on the matter will be taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday.
The clinics are for healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 152 days since their second dose vaccine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.