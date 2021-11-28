Search

28 Nov 2021

Jordan Furey to defend Clan Wars title in Belfast

Jordan Furey to defend Clan Wars title in Belfast

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny’s Jordan Furey defends his Clan Wars super lightweight title next Sunday in Belfast.

Furey faces Norwegian Fredrick Høifødt in the international main event at the Clan Wars VIP show at the Crowne Plaza.

The 22-year-old Furey (4-0) won the title in August via a first round stoppage.

Furey has warned Høifødt that he won’t be loosening his grip easily.

“I’m definitely coming for a stoppage,” Furey said.

“My last four fights have been TKOs so I’m predicting a stoppage again this time.

“It’s just another fight, but it’s nice to have the gold wrapped around you. It looks good.”

Furey’s debut came in early 2018 when he defeated Morgan Boyd, following up with a  December, 2018 win against Cathal O’Donnell.

He trains out of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin made famous by Conor McGregor.

Furey said: “I’m looking forward to going in there and performing.”

Høifødt (5-1) fought at the IMMAF World Cup in September, defeating Kevin Enz on a split decision in Prague.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media