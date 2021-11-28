Jordan Furey to defend Clan Wars title in Belfast

Letterkenny’s Jordan Furey defends his Clan Wars super lightweight title next Sunday in Belfast.
Furey faces Norwegian Fredrick Høifødt in the international main event at the Clan Wars VIP show at the Crowne Plaza.
The 22-year-old Furey (4-0) won the title in August via a first round stoppage.
Furey has warned Høifødt that he won’t be loosening his grip easily.
“I’m definitely coming for a stoppage,” Furey said.
“My last four fights have been TKOs so I’m predicting a stoppage again this time.
“It’s just another fight, but it’s nice to have the gold wrapped around you. It looks good.”
Furey’s debut came in early 2018 when he defeated Morgan Boyd, following up with a December, 2018 win against Cathal O’Donnell.
He trains out of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin made famous by Conor McGregor.
Furey said: “I’m looking forward to going in there and performing.”
Høifødt (5-1) fought at the IMMAF World Cup in September, defeating Kevin Enz on a split decision in Prague.
