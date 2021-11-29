Darragh and Magee reach last 16 in Scotland

Rachael Darragh and Joshua Magee reached the last 16 of the Scottish Open.
In the women’s singles, Darragh lost out to eventual winner Wen Chi Hsu from Taiwan in the round of 16.
Darragh defeated Hungary’s Monika Szoke 21-10 21-16 in her opening round game before losing out 21-12 21-13.
Darragh teamed up wit Paul Reynolds in the mixed doubles, but they lost out to Cristopher Grimley and Eleanor O’Donnell 21-17 21-12.
Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds reached the round of 16 in the men’s doubles.
Thy overcame German duo Bjarne Geiss and Daniel Hess 25-23 21-16 before losing out to South Korean pair Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang.
