Another Golden weekend for Raphoe Badminton players at Leinster Open

Raphoe Badminton Club was celebrating success at the Leinster Juvenile Autumn Open at the weekend.
Amy Moore, Emily Maxwell and Corey Chambers all returned with gold medals.
The under-12 girls singles final was an all-Raphoe affair with Moore overcoming Chambers in the decider.
Moore and Chambers teamed up in the girls doubles to beat Aisling Heery and Elma L Sakka in the final.
In the under-12 boys singles, Chambers defeated Luke Marks while he teamed up with Luke Marks to win the under-12 boys doubles, seeing off Eoin Evans and Kaden Tang in the final.
Hari Narayan and Jerald Baiju took part in the under-16 boys event, but lost out in the semi-finals.
