29 Nov 2021

Another Golden weekend for Raphoe Badminton players at Leinster Open

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Raphoe Badminton Club was celebrating success at the Leinster Juvenile Autumn Open at the weekend.

Amy Moore, Emily Maxwell and Corey Chambers all returned with gold medals.

The under-12 girls singles final was an all-Raphoe affair with Moore overcoming Chambers in the decider.

Moore and Chambers teamed up in the girls doubles to beat Aisling Heery and Elma L Sakka in the final.

In the under-12 boys singles, Chambers defeated Luke Marks while he teamed up with Luke Marks to win the under-12 boys doubles, seeing off Eoin Evans and Kaden Tang in the final.

Hari Narayan and Jerald Baiju took part in the under-16 boys event, but lost out in the semi-finals.

