30 Nov 2021

Ulster squad named for this weekend's FAI Schools Interprovincials

Ulster squad named for this weekend's FAI Schools Interprovincials

The Ulster Schools Interprovincial squad

The 2021 FAI Schools Interprovincials take place this weekend with Ulster Schools manager Mr Paul Browne from St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, taking a 16-strong squad down to Dublin for the annual schools tournament.

He will be assisted by Mr Michael Kelly, also St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, and their first game will be against the Leinster Schools Squad on Friday with another game on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Ulster is Captained by Jamie Harris (above) of St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, and Oisin Farrell of Loreto Community School, Milford, is the Vice Captain for the weekend.


Ulster Schools Squad: Oisin Farrell (Loreto Community School, Milford and Finn Harps),Colin Mooney (St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs and St Catherine’s FC), Tiernan Brown (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and Institute FC), Cuan Lafferty (Moville Community School and Moville Celtic), Fouad Basharu (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and Derry City), Adam Duffy (Carndonagh Community School and Derry City FC), Sean O’Donnell (Carndonagh Community School and Finn Harps FC), Jamie McKinney (Carndonagh Community School and Finn Harps FC), Liam Donnelly (Loreto Community School, Milford and Milford United), Jamie Harris (St Columba’s College, Stranorlar and Finn Harps FC), Conor Campbell (Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town and Sligo Rovers), Ryan Creevy (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and Finn Harps FC),Oisin Porter (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and Institute FC), Mark Mbuli(St Columba’s College, Stranorlar and Derry City FC), Marc Doherty (Moville Community School and Institute FC), Fintan Doherty(St Eunan’s Colege,Letterkenny and Derry City FC).

