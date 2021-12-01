Search

01 Dec 2021

Seven Donegal boxers set for National Championships

Taylor Parke, Rachel Harron and Georgia May Doherty of Raphoe ABC

Seven Donegal boxers will take part in the National Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Championships, which glove off this weekend in Dublin.

The boxers learned their fate in the draw, which took pace on Tuesday afternoon.

Raphoe trio Taylor Parke, Rachel Harron and Georgia May Doherty are joined by Dungloe’s David Tennyson, Dunfanaghy’s Jack Boyle, Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany and Dunree puncher Gareth Doyle.

The boxers all won Ulster titles last month to advance to the National phase.

Raphoe live wire Parke faces Calvin Stokes of Mullingar in a Boy 1 31kgs semi-final, while Doherty takes on Lauren Doherty of Father Horgan’s ABC at Girl 2 41kgs.

Kearney will face Dylan Rockett from Tramore in a quarter final in the Boy 2 56kgs category, while Doyle goes in a semi-final at Boy 1 35kgs against Tom McAleer (Oughterard).

Tennyson is up against Francis McCullagh from Antrim in a Boy 2 48kgs semi.

Boyle has a bye into the final of the Boy 2 65kgs category where he’ll meet either Michael Stokes (Antrim) or Joe Joyce (Leinster).

Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs) has been given a walkover win.

The Championships take place at Drimnagh Boxing Club in Dublin.

Action gets underway this Friday with the finals slated for December 18.

