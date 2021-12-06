Search

06 Dec 2021

New Donegal GAA jersey launched in Convoy

New Donegal GAA jersey launched in Convoy

Reporter:

Courtesy of DonegalGAA.ie

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

CLG Dhún na nGall launched their new kit for the 2022 and 2023 season this morning at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The new jersey carries a shadow print of the names of our 40 clubs in the county and the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRACK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille and also Global Hydrate who joined as our new hydration partners earlier in 2021.

In a responsible step towards a sustainable future, Donegal GAA use Global Hydrate’s new tetra pack water carton in a move towards removing plastic containers from our Donegal GAA grounds. The jersey also retains our long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the rear of the jersey and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.

Mick McGrath, cathaoirleach CLG Dhún na nGall said: “I am delighted with the design and the overall kit and the feedback from supporters, officials sponsors, and others had been very positive”.

Enda Doherty of O’Neill’s Sportswear’s said: “We’re looking forward to working together with Donegal for the season ahead in 2022. The jersey design pays tribute to the work that clubs across the county do to support the county team, so it’s fantastic to have every club name detailed on the jersey.

"There is always a great demand for the Donegal jersey, as there is a huge passion for Gaelic Games in the county and the Donegal diaspora across the world and we believe this jersey will be well received by Donegal fans near and far. O’Neill’s have a tradition of employing skilled personnel from across the north-west and we are embedded in the area. We have over 600 people employed in Strabane with many from Donegal, with over 950 employed across the island of Ireland. Our motto is to think global and employ local.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media