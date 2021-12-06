New Donegal GAA jersey launched in Convoy

CLG Dhún na nGall launched their new kit for the 2022 and 2023 season this morning at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The new jersey carries a shadow print of the names of our 40 clubs in the county and the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRACK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille and also Global Hydrate who joined as our new hydration partners earlier in 2021.

In a responsible step towards a sustainable future, Donegal GAA use Global Hydrate’s new tetra pack water carton in a move towards removing plastic containers from our Donegal GAA grounds. The jersey also retains our long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the rear of the jersey and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.

Mick McGrath, cathaoirleach CLG Dhún na nGall said: “I am delighted with the design and the overall kit and the feedback from supporters, officials sponsors, and others had been very positive”.

Enda Doherty of O’Neill’s Sportswear’s said: “We’re looking forward to working together with Donegal for the season ahead in 2022. The jersey design pays tribute to the work that clubs across the county do to support the county team, so it’s fantastic to have every club name detailed on the jersey.

"There is always a great demand for the Donegal jersey, as there is a huge passion for Gaelic Games in the county and the Donegal diaspora across the world and we believe this jersey will be well received by Donegal fans near and far. O’Neill’s have a tradition of employing skilled personnel from across the north-west and we are embedded in the area. We have over 600 people employed in Strabane with many from Donegal, with over 950 employed across the island of Ireland. Our motto is to think global and employ local.”