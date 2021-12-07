Brett McGinty seeks ‘big performance’

Brett McGinty wants to end his 2021 with a ‘big performance’.
The St Johnston middleweight (4-0, 1KO) faces Angel Emilov (10-36, 6KOs) at the Crystal Palace on Friday night.
McGinty made a wining debut last December against Jan Ardon and now he wants to end his first year as a pro with a statement win.
“It’s been a brilliant year,” said McGinty. “It’s a chance to show what I can do.
“I’d like a big performance to finish off the year.”
McGinty defeated Dwain Grant, Teodor Nikolov and Pavel Albrecht, all in Coventry, this year.
The Manchester-based middleweight, trained by Ricky Hatton, expects Emilov to ask some questions.
He said: “He seems to have a wee bit about him. He fought for a Bulgarian title and I expect him to be tough.
“He comes for a fight. He has fought some good prospects.
“I won’t be running around the ring looking for him. He fought Brad Pauls and took a round off him. He has gone the distance so this should be a good fight.
“I started with a six-rounder debut then went to three four-round fights and now I’m back at six rounds again.”
