North West 10k confirms 2022 charities

The North West 10k has confirmed that three charities will benefit from next year’s charity run and walk event which will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, 2nd of May.

The committee had previously agreed that the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group would be beneficiaries and have now added Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch. The three charities will work together on a range of fundraising initiatives ahead of the 25th anniversary of the North West 10k. That will be all done in accordance with Government guidelines in relation to the pandemic.

After two years without a live event, Chairperson Neil Martin is hoping that the 2022 race and walk can have the big crowds back again to mark a big milestone in the organisation’s history. It all started in 1997 and to date €833,000 have been raised for over 30 charities.

“First of all I want to thank the organisations that applied to be charities for our 2022 event and the committee wish those that were not successful on this occasion, well for the future. The Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch have been selected and they will work with the other two charities the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group who were chosen in 2020 when Covid-19 came and that meant we could not host a live event that year.

"Hopefully now in the New Year there will be opportunities for them to organise fundraisers along the way that will supplement proceeds that will come from the race and walk itself. All those initiatives will be subject to the Government pandemic guidelines” Mr Martin said.

The North West 10k has moved to a new date and time in 2022. It takes place on the Bank Holiday Monday on May 2nd with an earlier start of 11 am. The committee is already working on ways to mark the 25th anniversary with lots of nostalgia set to feature in the build-up to the special milestone.