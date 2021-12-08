Donegal GAA appoint new full-time Strength and Conditioning coach

Donegal GAA have confirmed the employment of their full-time Strength and Conditioning coach.

Tyrone native Mattie Brady, who is from Dungannon, will work under the line management of the Games Development manager Aaron Kyles to ensure synergy and alignment throughout the organisation, and will be based at the County Training Centre in Convoy.

His primary responsibility is the physical development, coaching and monitoring of senior and incoming senior development players progressing from the underage structure. Brady will liaise with full time and volunteer personnel to align short and long-term initiatives related to the athletic development of all players within Donegal GAA.

“We’ve employed Mattie, who was engaged with the Ulster Council,” County Chairman Mick McGrath told The Donegal Democrat this week. “We’re currently looking at all areas around Strength and Conditioning, an area that is ongoingly expanding, looking at the total package in what we should be doing with our under-14s right through to our seniors.

“We understand that one person cannot do all of that, but having employed Mattie we are now looking at how we can expand his team. We’re currently working with Letterkenny Institute of Technology in regards to some of their students in the area, who we can offer work experience to in the area of S&C.

“There’s a huge area of expansion that can be worked upon there. We’re not afraid to learn on this. Mattie's engagement right now is with the senior footballers because they are out in the Dr McKenna Cup in the first week in January and we’re looking at the senior hurlers as well. We’ll then go into the academies, with a package encompassing all.”

Brady completed a Masters in Strength and Conditioning at St Mary’s College in Twickenham in 2020, following on from a Bsc (Hons) Sport Conditioning, Rehabilitation and Massage, Sports and Exercise, Strength and Conditioning at Cardiff Metropolitan University six years’ beforehand, having obtained a Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training at Belfast Metropolitan College.

Whilst in Wales, he worked under the GAA Provincial Council of Britain as a GAA Football Schools Coach and was an intern with Cardiff Met and Tennis Wales. His work experience laos includes an internship as a S&C with Ulster Rugby and most recently, he owned Mid-Ulster Strength and Conditioning and worked in overseeing the underage athletic development programmes, which ranges from under-10 to under-18 to clubs such as Clonoe in Tyrone, Antrim’s Portglenone and Bellaghy in Derry.