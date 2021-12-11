Downings strike late to reach first ever Ulster club championship final

It took the composure of veteran Gary Bán McClafferty to finally seal the deal for Downings, who were full value for the win in Ederney this afternoon.

Downings 1-9

Sean McDermott's 0-8

McClafferty hit two late points to edge his side a point ahead but it was always close. A goal in the final minute from substitute Kyle McFadden put the icing on the cake.

It was a battle from start to finish but the Monaghan champions were dealt a severe blow when they lost their talisman midfielder Niall Kearns just after the first half water break. Referee James Lewis was called by his umpires who must have saw something that very few in the ground saw. The result was a straight red for Kearns.

The Monaghan side kept fighting, despite the numerical disadvantage but thanks to magnificent displays from Kevin Doherty, Oisin Boyce; the great work in transitioning from defence by Alan Pasoma and Keelan McFadden while up front Johnny McGroddy and Lorcan Connor did their bit.

But in the end it was the experience of Gary Bán, sprung at half-time, which made the big difference.

ACTION PACKED

It was an action packed first half with plenty of incident. The sides were level four times before Sean McDermott's full-forward Patrick Kieran hit a late point to give the Monaghan side a one point half-time lead, 0-5 to 0-4.

Downings were defensive early on, pulling too many behind the ball and this allowed the Sean McDermott's full-back James Murphy plenty of room to attack.

Niall Kearns opened the score for the Monaghan champions with a free but Lorcan Connor replied instantly, winning and pointing a free.

The pattern continued with James Murphy winning a free for Kearns to hit a second point but at the other end Johnny McGroddy and Connor were creating openings. Connor was on the end of a good move started by Keelan McGroddy to put Downings ahead and the move also saw McDermott's Danny McNally black carded for stopping McGroddy after he gave the pass.

Worse was to follow for Sean McDermott's after the water break when star midfielder Niall Kearns was shown red after the referee was called by his umpires. Downings also suffered a black card at the same time with Kevin Doherty getting involved.

The Monaghan champions responded well with two points from Noel Rice and Patrick Kieran but on the 30th minute Johnny McGroddy won a free for Connor to level once more.

It should have been better as they got through again but Keelan McGroddy's effort fell short and McDermott's broke upfield to hit the final point of the half.

Downings had a purple patch at the start of the second half and went two ahead, thanks to two Lorcan Connor frees and their first from play by Johnny McGroddy. It should have been better with Connor and McGroddy off target from frees.

Just before the second half water-break, Sean McDermott's hit back with two points in a minute from Patrick Kieran and James Treanor to level matters at 0-7 each.

With scores hard to come by, Downings didn't convert a goal chance on 47 minutes, Johnny McGroddy being denied by a hand and a post at the expense of a '45'.

When Paraic McGuirk found the target with eight minutes left to edge his side ahead, it needed something special from the Donegal side.

It was then that veteran Gary Bán McClafferty stood up, firing over the equaliser in the 56th minute after great approach work by Alan Pasoma and two minutes later putting his side ahead.

Sean McDermott's were reduced to 13 when McGuirk was shown red as the game went into added time. The Monaghan champions had a chance to equalise from a free some 40m from goal and their goalkeeper Mark Keogh came forward but hit a very poor effort which went wide.

Then all the nerves around the Downings supporters and sideline were eased when Kyle McFadden showed great composure to fire home a game-winning goal.

DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Ben McNutt, Tiarnan McBride, Ross Cullen; Hugo Davis, Padraig McGinty, Kevin Doherty; Oisin Boyce, Shane Boyce; James Lee McBride, Danny McBride, Keelan McGroddy; Johnny McGroddy (0-1), Lorcan Connor (0-6,5f), Alan Pasoma.

Subs: Gary Ban McClafferty (0-2)for D McBride ht; Kyle McFadden (1-0) for S Boyce 49; Conor Boyce for Davis 50: Finian McClafferty for J L McBride 60.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Mark Keogh; Ashley Maguire, James Murphy, James Clerkin; Emmet McElvaney, Conor Kearns, Eamon McQuillan; Paraic McGuirk (0-1), Niall Kearns (0-2,2f); Noel Rice (0-1), Oisin McKenna, Danny McNally; Adam O'Driscoll, Patrick Kieran (0-3), Aaron McNally.

Subs: Pearse Murphy for McNally 26; James Treanor (0-1) for O McKenna 45.

REFEREE: James Lewis (Fermanagh)