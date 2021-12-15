BAKERY CUP, PART 3 (1963, '64, '65): Thomas Quinn only captain to retain Bakery Cup

Martin Carney being presented with the Bakery Cup in 1964
1963
Thomas Quinn 2-2
Sean McGarrigle 0-1
Thomas Quinn holds a unique record in the Bakery Cup, the only captain to retain the title. There is no photograph of his 1963 team, but the report in the Democrat outlined his success and the usual parade through the town beforehand.
The report read: Thomas Quinn played a vital part in winning this final for his side, as the game was only half a minute old when he had the ball in his opponent's net. He, Francis Donagher, John Hannigan and vice-captain Tom Kennedy played vital roles throughout a game that would have become more exciting had even one of McGarrigle's stirring efforts for goals come off.
It is a tribute to the fine work of Sean McGarrigle himself, Liam Gillespie, Hugh McGowan and the hard-trying Patsy McGroarty, that Quinn's score was not higher. The game was refereed by Bill Jackson, Roscommon, former All-Ireland player.
Quinn's side led 1-1 to 0-1 with Francis Donagher and a second Quinn goal completing the scoring in the second half.
THOMAS QUINN: Martin Carney; Charlie Cullen, Tom Kennedy, Raymond Graham; William Ellis, Philip McLoone, Paul Crowe; Thomas Quinn (2-2), John Hannigan; Seamus Donagher, Louis Boyle, Thomas McNeely; Herbert Bromley, Francis Donagher (0-2), Gerard Hannigan. Sub: Michael Dolan.
SEAN MCGARRIGLE: Michael Byrne; Primus Donagher, Liam Gillespie, Thomas McGibney; Gerald Dee, John Travers, Eamon McAvinnew; Thomas Mulligan (0-1), Sean McGarrigle; Hugh McGowan, Joe Sheerin, Brendan Dolan; Tony O'Gara, Willie Barron, Patsy McGroarty.
1964
MARTIN CARNEY 1-4
RAYMOND GRAHAM 1-0
Martin Carney, in goals the year before, was the winning Bakery Cup captain in 1964. Carney's side led by 0-3 to 0-0 at half-time, the points coming from Tony O'Gara, Gerard Gallagher and Joe Sheerin.
Carney opened the second half with a point and Patrick Kelly added a goal before Louis Boyle hit a goal seven minutes from the end with the woodwork denying Graham a second goal.
MARTIN CARNEY: Martin Carney (0-1); T O'Gara (vice-captain 0-1), G Gallagher (0-1), P Kennedy, M Flanagan, H Bromley, H McGowan, S Donagher, J Sheerin (0-1), P Kelly (1-0), P Dolan, t Fox, D Whoriskey, P Travers, D Carney, J Gallagher.
RAYMOND GRAHAM: R Graham, L Boyle (vice-captain, 1-0), P McNulty, P Mulligan, G Travers, A Travers, W Ellis, H McGroary, G Lawn, F Hayes, M Dolan, C Quinn, C Lee, P Mulligan, K Fahy, J Hannigan.
REFEREE: Capt. Jim Fives, Galway
1965
LOUIS BOYLE 6-5
MARTIN CARNEY 1-4
Louis Boyle, on the losing side in 1964, turned the tables on Martin Carney in a big win in the Bakery Cup final of 1965. Boyle started briskly with a goal and a point.
LOUIS BOYLE: E Barron; J Patton, T Daly, P Dolan; J Gavigan, H McGowan, J Gallagher; B Sweeney (0-1), L Boyle (3-2); J McGowan, J McCullagh, K Fahy (0-1); B Dolan (1-0), S Donagher (0-1), C Quinn (2-0). Sub: Rossa McCosker.
MARTIN CARNEY: H McGroary; D Carney, J Boyle, S Gallagher; PJ Gallagher, H Bromley, P Mulligan; P Kelly, M Carney (1-2); G White, G Gallagher, J Sheerin; P McGrath, S Gallagher (1-1), L Ellis. Sub: PJ McGuinness.
REFEREE: Capt Jim Fives, Galway.
