Watch: St Eunan's John Haran as he 'won' a prize at the club's annual draw

St Eunan's chairman John Haran
St Eunan's tonight held their Annual Christmas Draw at O'Donnell Park.
Chairman John Haran conducted the formalities of the draw, which was beamed live on Facebook. For the seventh and last of the prizes - two tickets to Garth Brooks at Croke Park year - John got a helping hand from his son Ollie, who put his hand into the drum only to draw ...
Watch what happened here:
Have you ever come across a more honest club chairman than @StEunansGAA's @johnjazzharan, who tonight showed what a decent bloke he is! Watch this! pic.twitter.com/s22P3rCalI— DonegalLiveSport (@DonegalLiveSpt) December 20, 2021
