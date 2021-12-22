Search

22 Dec 2021

Waterford County Board say McGuinness not part of hurlers' backroom team

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Speculation linking former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness to a role with Waterford hurlers have been quashed by the Waterford County Board.

It was reported that the Glenties native was set to be part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team with the Waterford hurlers for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Waterford County Board have confirmed to The Waterford News and Star that Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager did recently meet up with Cahill and his players but that it was a one-off and he will not be part of the setup for 2022.

Local News

