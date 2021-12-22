Waterford County Board say McGuinness not part of hurlers' backroom team

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness
Speculation linking former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness to a role with Waterford hurlers have been quashed by the Waterford County Board.
It was reported that the Glenties native was set to be part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team with the Waterford hurlers for the upcoming 2022 season.
The Waterford County Board have confirmed to The Waterford News and Star that Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager did recently meet up with Cahill and his players but that it was a one-off and he will not be part of the setup for 2022.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the funding
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.