Chloe Callaghan produces yearbook for CLG An Tearmainn

CLG An Tearmainn young volunteer Chloe Callaghan has between training, coaching and taking the club’s photos this year - as well as being in the middle of her Leaving Certificate - produced a yearbook.

The yearbook contains each team's progress, and photos as well as all the events that took place at the Burn Road club in 2021.

With over 90 pages, Chloe collected and arranged the book together with each coaches’ report for the year. Club Chairman Brian Trearty praised Chloe for all her hard work throughout the year and said it was something the members of the club and families could enjoy for years to come.

The yearbook is available for €10 in all local stockists in the Kilmacrennan/ Termon area.

Chloe wishes to thank all the people and businesses who placed an advert, the stores for stocking the book and to the club and executive as well as the coaches and players for helping her to complete this project.