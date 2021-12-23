Search

23 Dec 2021

Chloe Callaghan produces yearbook for CLG An Tearmainn

Chloe produces yearbook for CLG An Tearmainn

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

CLG An Tearmainn young volunteer Chloe Callaghan has between training, coaching and taking the club’s photos this year - as well as being in the middle of her Leaving Certificate - produced a yearbook. 

The yearbook contains each team's progress, and photos as well as all the events that took place at the Burn Road club in 2021.

With over 90 pages, Chloe collected and arranged the book together with each coaches’ report for the year. Club Chairman Brian Trearty praised Chloe for all her hard work throughout the year and said it was something the members of the club and families could enjoy for years to come. 

The yearbook is available for €10 in all local stockists in the Kilmacrennan/ Termon area.

Chloe wishes to thank all the people and businesses who placed an advert, the stores for stocking the book and to the club and executive as well as the coaches and players for helping her to complete this project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media