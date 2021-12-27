Search

27 Dec 2021

Former Finn Harps midfielder Conor Barry signs for Wexford

Former Finn Harps midfielder Conor Barry signs for Wexford

Conor Barry in the colours of Galway United

Alan Foley

sport@donegallive.ie

Conor Barry parted with Finn Harps at the end of the season and has today put pen to a deal with First Division Wexford Youths. 

Wexford announced the signing on their official website: "Barry has consistently played at a high level for many years, with six great seasons at Galway United before signing for Finn Harps in their 2021 Premier Division campaign.

"He is an attack-minded midfielder, who will no doubt form an exciting attack with the already-signed Aaron Dobbs, Jack Doherty, and Conor Davis. Barry  has an impressive goal scoring record of his own, having a thoroughly impressive year with Galway in 2018 with 10 goals in 20 league starts.

"The Portumna man is a huge boost for Ian Ryan’s ambitions for Wexford in 2022.  He is skillful, composed on the ball and has a good range of passing.  He has previously won promotion with Galway United through the playoffs."

