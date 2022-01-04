Glenfin's Ross Marley and a host of Donegal players on DCU's Ryan Cup winning panel

Brian Diver, Ross Marley and Seamus Óg Byrne with the Ryan Cup. Photo: DCU
Glenfin’s Ross Marley was part of the DCU side that captured the Higher Education Senior Football League Division 1 Ryan Cup silverware with a 0-16 to 1-7 victory over NUI Galway in Tubberclair this afternoon.
Marley played corner-back in the six-point win for the northside college, who take on NUI Maynooth in their Sigerson Cup opener this day week.
Oisin Gallen from MacCumhaill’s, Dungloe’s Mark Curran, Seamus Óg Byrne of Killybegs, St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell, Termon’s Jamie Grant are Brian Diver of Letterkenny Gaels are part of the panel. Glenswilly’s Emma Tinney is physio (ATT - Athletic Training and Therapy).
Ryan Cup (Senior Football Division One) Final result @DCUDocEirGAA 0-16 @nuiggaa1 1-7— DCU Dóchas Éireann GAA Club (@DCUDocEirGAA) January 4, 2022
A strong accomplished performance from our lads throughout @HigherEdGAA @ElectricIreland @ballymore @DCU pic.twitter.com/tjvn9BhCkz
Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches
Letterkenny University Hospital: The suspension of visiting will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.