04 Jan 2022

Glenfin's Ross Marley and a host of Donegal players on DCU's Ryan Cup winning panel

Glenfin's Ross Marley and a host of Donegal players on DCU's Ryan Cup winning panel

Brian Diver, Ross Marley and Seamus Óg Byrne with the Ryan Cup. Photo: DCU

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin’s Ross Marley was part of the DCU side that captured the Higher Education Senior Football League Division 1 Ryan Cup silverware with a 0-16 to 1-7 victory over NUI Galway in Tubberclair this afternoon.

Marley played corner-back in the six-point win for the northside college, who take on NUI Maynooth in their Sigerson Cup opener this day week.

Oisin Gallen from MacCumhaill’s, Dungloe’s Mark Curran, Seamus Óg Byrne of Killybegs, St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell, Termon’s Jamie Grant are Brian Diver of Letterkenny Gaels are part of the panel. Glenswilly’s Emma Tinney is physio (ATT - Athletic Training and Therapy).

