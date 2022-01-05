Portglenone to host Antrim's Dr McKenna Cup clash with Donegal

Paddy McBrearty in action in the 2017 Ulster SFC against Antrim
Portglenone has been confirmed as the venue for Donegal's second outing in this year's Dr McKenna Cup.
Declan Bonner's side open their campaign this Friday against Down at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with the second fixture - away to Antrim - taking place six days later at the home of Roger Casements in Ballymena.
The match will throw-in at 1:30pm on Saturday, January 15.
The late Jody Gysling with one of his beloved horses at Harvey's Point. PHOTO Harvey's Point/Facebook
Letterkenny University Hospital has suspended visiting due to a Covid-19 outbreak and the high number of cases in the community
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.