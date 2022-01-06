Search

06 Jan 2022

Donegal supporters going global to support Ladies Gaelic football - will you?

Minor Player Jodie Mc Fadden, U16 Katie Dowds, U14 Player Ashling Mugan and Senior Niamh Mc Laughlin supporting the fundraiser

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal supporters are going global in support of Ladies Gaelic football.

The campaign began over Christmas and it involves people exercising for 40,075kms - the circumference of earth - and continues until the end of January.

The great Donegal public are being asked to walk, run, cycle or even swim 5km at a time and then donate €5 to the Donegal LGFA Training Fund which supports the county’s U14s, U16s, Minor and Senior teams.



“I think the past year has seen recognition of women in sport grow yet again through the achievements of teams and individuals and we want ladies gaelic football in Donegal to grow and develop even further in 2022,” said Donegal LGFA vice-chairman Liam Skelly.

“We are so grateful to so many corporate sponsors who continue to support all our teams, but we need to raise even more funds so we can support them even further.

“We know the great people of Donegal will get out and about over the next few weeks, keep healthy through exercise and donate to our teams. Our players deserve the support, whether that’s Ashling Mugan, the U14 captain or the All-Star winning Geraldine McLaughlin with the seniors.”

U16 county player Ríonach Doherty, her sister Réiltín Doherty who is on the U14s county team , with friends Iarlaith, Roisin, Aodh and Sinéad on Ballymastocker Beach in Portsalon

Donegal LGFA Training Fund co-ordinator and Treasurer Declan McDermott said: “We’re very excited about this fundraiser because it is accessible to everyone to take part.

“I know one cycling club has already been in touch to say they’re going to try to rack up some serious kilometres and match it with €5 for every 5km.

“We want people to take part, nominate and tag friends and family on social media to follow suit and I’m confident we can get virtually around the globe. We would like people to take pictures too and upload them to social media using our hashtags.”

Adrian ‘the Boss’ Forker Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann doing his 5k run for our Training Fundraiser in the sun in Dubai

Please follow the 3 steps

*Get Active by walking, jogging, running, swimming & cycling 5 km.

*Nominate your family & friends

*Donate a minimum of €5 by using the payment links.

Donate as follows:
http://paypal.me/DonegalLGFA
http://gofundme.com/donegal-lgfa-training-fund


Take a photo from your location using the hashtags below.
Get us trending around the world

#SupportingDonegalLGFA
#FundingForPitchHire
#GettingOutAndKeepingActive


