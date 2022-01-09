Search

09 Jan 2022

Letterkenny's Ciaran Cannon helps Tipperary to McGrath Cup win over Limerick

Ciaran Cannon in action for Donegal against Cavan in the 2013 Dr McKenna Cup

Letterkenny's Ciaran Cannon played centre-back on the Tipperary team that beat Limerick today to set up a group showdown with Kerry for a place in the 2022 McGrath Cup final.

Cannon, formerly of Letterkenny Gaels and a 2011 BT Colleges' Football All-Star whilst at St Eunan's College, now lines out for Clonmel Commercials, played for Donegal in the 2013 Dr McKenna Cup when Maxi Curran's U-21s contested the competition in place of Jim McGuinness's seniors.

Sean O'Connor's 1-7 in all for Tipperary meant Limerick's two-year reign as McGrath Cup champions ended at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Up to then, the home side had looked the more likely to advance as they moved into a comfortable lead during the final quarter but, with wholesale substitutions stalling the momentum, the Premier side found that late extra gear snatch victory in the third minute of added time on a 1-12 to 0-14 scoreline.

Tipperary must beat Kerry in the final match of Group B at Dr. Morris Park Thurles on Wednesday to progress to the final, most likely against Cork.

Local News

