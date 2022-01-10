Search

10 Jan 2022

Donegal Minor Ladies get underway for 2022 with win in Fermanagh

Donegal Minors Ladies get underway for 2022 with win in Fermanagh

Donegal vice captain Ellen Canavan and captain Jenny McGettigan in Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, on Sunday

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal Minor Ladies got their preparations for the Ulster Championship up and running on Sunday when they played Fermanagh in a challenge game in Belcoo.

It was the first outing for Francie Martin’s new squad and comes just weeks before the championship campaign gets up and running on the first weekend in February.

Donegal have been placed in Section A of the Ulster Championship along with Cavan, Tyrone, Monaghan and Antrim with the competition played in a round-robin format.

The dates and venues for matches have yet to be confirmed.

Sunday’s game against Fermanagh offered the Donegal management a chance to run the rule over a number of new faces who have joined the minor panel this season.

After a closely fought first half after which the sides were level at half time, Donegal were much the better side in the second half and ran out comfortable winners.

Donegal will travel to play Sligo in a challenge game this Sunday.

The Donegal squad is: Aoibheann McGarrigle (Aodh Ruadh), Aimee Boyle (Ardara), Chloe McDaid, Bonnie McLaughlin (Buncrana), Caitlin McCann (Burt), Amy Porter (Carndonagh), Codie Walsh (Convoy), Tara Geoghegan (Dungloe), Iseult Ní Mhathúna (Fanad Gaels), Ellen Canavan, Holly Roarty (Four Masters),  Isla Ní Ghallachóir (Gaoth Dobhair), Brenda Carr, Jamie-Lee McMahon (Glenfin), Leah Cunningham (Killybegs), Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels), Abigail Temple-Asokuh, Serena McCrossan (MacCumhaills), Sophie Murphy (Malin), Aine Docherty (Milford), Shannon Leech (Moville), Tara Breslin (Naomh Columba), Aoife Doohan (Naomh Michael), Niamh Harkin (Naomh Padraig, Muff), Aoibheann O’Connell, Aobha Pasoma (Na Dúnaibh), Emma Neeson (Red Hughs), Abbie McGranaghan (Robert Emmets), Sophie McFeely, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Hannah Hopkins (St Eunans), Niamh Brown (St Nauls), Jenny McGettigan, Jodie McFadden (Termon), Caoimhe Doherty (Urris).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media