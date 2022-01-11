Search

12 Jan 2022

DCU and their Donegal contingent get Sigerson Cup defence off to winning start

Dungloe's Mark Curran, left, helped DCU to victory in Maynooth

Alan Foley

sport@donegallive.ie

Dublin City University were winners of the Sigerson Cup the last time it was contested in 2020 and with a host of Donegal players on their panel, got off to a winning start this year at NUI Maynooth.

DCU 2-17 Maynooth University 1-9

Mark Curran from Dungloe made his first senior appearance for Donegal last Friday night and he started at right corner-back for DCU, with Glenfin's Ross Marley a late substitute. 

Oisin Gallen from MacCumhaill's, St Eunan's Shane O'Donnell, Killybegs' Seamus Óg Byrne and Jamie Grant of Termon are part of the Dubliners' panel. St Eunan's Cormac Finn is with NUI Maynooth.

Robert Finnerty from Galway, whose father Anthony lined out for Mayo in the 1980s and 1990s, and Joseph Hagan of Longford got the goals for DCU, who led 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time.

