Drumbar delight at victory in SFAI U-14 Ulster final

Drumbar United U-14 ladies celebrate their win
Drumbar United ladies are celebrating this evening following their excellent win over Monaghan United in the SFAI U-14 Ulster final in Aileach.
The Drumbar scorers in their 2-0 win were Grace Gallagher and Emily Slator in Aileach. The ladies progress into the final stage of the All-Ireland competition.
