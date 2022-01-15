Murphy back in the groove for Donegal in McKenna Cup win

Michael Murphy played his first football of 2022 in Donegal's win over Antrim. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Michael Murphy allowed his mind to wander back in time journeying over the Glenshane Pass on Saturday.
When the Donegal captain replaced Charles McGuinness after 55 minutes of the 0-15 to 1-9 win over Antrim at Kelly Park in Portglenone, the was beginning his 16th senior inter-county season.
It all began under Brian McIver’s management in January 2007 when the then teenager was thrust into McKenna Cup action.
“I was thinking about it coming up the road,” Murphy told DonegalLive.
“It was 2007 and I came on as a sub against Jordanstown and my first start was against Antrim at the old Casement Park. I’m definitely showing my age talking about playing at the old Casement.
“It was nice to get back out. We’ve been back training for the last month now and there’s nothing like getting out onto the pitch. It was nice to get a few minutes but there is plenty to work on.”
Declan Bonner handed out nine debuts in last Friday’s win over Down.
With Murphy back and some other experienced players on respective points of recovery, the challenge for the new faces will heighten.
