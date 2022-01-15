Murphy back in the groove for Donegal in McKenna Cup win

Michael Murphy allowed his mind to wander back in time journeying over the Glenshane Pass on Saturday.



When the Donegal captain replaced Charles McGuinness after 55 minutes of the 0-15 to 1-9 win over Antrim at Kelly Park in Portglenone, the was beginning his 16th senior inter-county season.



It all began under Brian McIver’s management in January 2007 when the then teenager was thrust into McKenna Cup action.

“I was thinking about it coming up the road,” Murphy told DonegalLive.



“It was 2007 and I came on as a sub against Jordanstown and my first start was against Antrim at the old Casement Park. I’m definitely showing my age talking about playing at the old Casement.



“It was nice to get back out. We’ve been back training for the last month now and there’s nothing like getting out onto the pitch. It was nice to get a few minutes but there is plenty to work on.”



Declan Bonner handed out nine debuts in last Friday’s win over Down.

With Murphy back and some other experienced players on respective points of recovery, the challenge for the new faces will heighten.

Murphy said: “You just seize every moment. You see young players coming in and making their first starts . . . you realise in the inter-county game that you can get a good head start by coming back early and building into the season.“A lot of inter-county teams do that and one or two players will always stick. We still have a few players to come back in, but the players in now have to try to nail down the jersey and make it difficult. That sounds clichéd, but it’s the way it is.”Donegal begin their Allianz League Division 1 campaign on January 29 against Mayo. The condensed season has the feel of a sprint to it, but Murphy is relishing the prospect.He said: “There are very quick turnarounds everywhere this year. That’s something that we’ll have to play with.“You want games as a player. Between now and the League we have a chance to get one more game if not two.”