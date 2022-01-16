WATCH: Donegal's win over UUJ that sealed a place in the Conor McGurk final

Captain Ronan McDermott scored two goals for Donegal against UUJ
Donegal have a first ever Conor McGurk Cup final to look forward to on Wednesday night, when they lock horns with Down at the Dub Arena in Belfast.
That's as result of their fine win over UUJ away from home on Saturday where goalkeeper Luke White put in a fantastic showing, saving a penalty, while Ronan McDermott, with two and Davin Flynn, from a penalty, were the goalscorers.
It was a second win in eight days for the Mickey McCann managed side and Jerome Quinn was there to put the best of the action together, as well as speaking to the Donegal manager.
History for Donegal hurlers!— Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) January 15, 2022
Victory at @UlsterUniGAA today sees @officialdonegal reach for their first Conor McGurk Cup Final, against Down on Wednesday in the Dub Arena.
See match action and reaction from manager Mickey McCann.. @UlsterGAA @QueensGAA @DonegalLiveNews pic.twitter.com/EBpNa3agN6
Donegal are in Division 2B of the Allianz Hurling League and open that campaign on February 5 when London visit O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.
