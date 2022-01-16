Search

WATCH: Donegal's win over UUJ that sealed a place in the Conor McGurk final

The side managed by Mickey McCann finished impressively and Jerome Quinn Media caught the action

Ronan McDermott

Captain Ronan McDermott scored two goals for Donegal against UUJ

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal have a first ever Conor McGurk Cup final to look forward to on Wednesday night, when they lock horns with Down at the Dub Arena in Belfast.

That's as result of their fine win over UUJ away from home on Saturday where goalkeeper Luke White put in a fantastic showing, saving a penalty, while Ronan McDermott, with two and Davin Flynn, from a penalty, were the goalscorers.


It was a second win in eight days for the Mickey McCann managed side and Jerome Quinn was there to put the best of the action together, as well as speaking to the Donegal manager.

Donegal are in Division 2B of the Allianz Hurling League and open that campaign on February 5 when London visit O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

