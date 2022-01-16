Search

16 Jan 2022

Finn Harps go down in pre-season opener against Galway United

Francely Lomboto scored a late goal to give John Caulfield's side a deserved 1-0 win in Ballinderreen

Ryan Connolly featured for Finn Harps in their pre-season friendly against Galway United

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Finn Harps had their opening pre-season friendly when they travelled to Ballinderreen in south Galway to take on Galway United in a charity game.

Galway United 1-0 Finn Harps

It was a good workout for Finn Harps even taking into account the quality of the pitch, a GAA pitch primarily used for hurling, which was pretty uneven. The player that was involved in most of the action in the opening half was a trialist goalkeeper for Ollie Horgan's side.

The likes of Mark Timlin, Ryan Connolly, Dave Webster and Etan Boyle all played, with frequent changes from the bench.

Galway  could and should have been two up after seven minutes with the Harps defence and goalkeeper looking shaky in that period. However, the goalkeeper recovered, making save after save, with Jordan Adeymo, Manu Dimas, and Mikie Rowe going close, culminating in a penalty stop in the 38th minute from Rowe.

The second half was more of the same with Harps finding it hard to create any serious opportunities, just a couple of half chances.

Galway continued to look the more dangerous and in the 78th minute deserved took the lead when, from a free-kick, the Harps netminder came well from his goal for a catch, but the ball broke and was tapped to the empty net by Francely Lomboto.

The match was played in aid of the Keith William Carr Fund, as he battles with a life-threatening brain tumour.

