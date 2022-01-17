Search

17 Jan 2022

St Eunan's gather their silverware following fantastic 2021 season

The Letterkenny club were winners of five adult championships over the course of last year - and they're still in with a chance of adding a sixth

St Eunan's championship trophies

St Eunan's players Eoin O'Boyle, Conor O'Grady, Peter McEniff and Kaneshia McKinney with their respective championship tropies

Reporter:

Alan Foley

17 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Eunan’s adult teams celebrated an unprecedented year of success in 2021, taking home no fewer than five county championships to O’Donnell Park.

On Saturday, representatives from the winning teams got together in Letterkenny to gather the respective silverware.

Goalkeeper Eoin O’Boyle captained the U21A and senior reserves’ footballers, while Conor O’Grady skippered the senior hurlers to a first title since 1972, Peter McEniff is pictured with the Dr Maguire on behalf of the senior footballers and Kaneshia McKinney lifted the trophy as the ladies won the Donegal IFC crown.

The U21 hurlers have a chance to add to the Letterkenny club’s 2021 haul, with their final against Setanta to be rescheduled in the coming weeks following the abandonment of the original fixture last month.

