St Eunan's gather their silverware following fantastic 2021 season

St Eunan's players Eoin O'Boyle, Conor O'Grady, Peter McEniff and Kaneshia McKinney with their respective championship tropies
St Eunan’s adult teams celebrated an unprecedented year of success in 2021, taking home no fewer than five county championships to O’Donnell Park.
On Saturday, representatives from the winning teams got together in Letterkenny to gather the respective silverware.
Goalkeeper Eoin O’Boyle captained the U21A and senior reserves’ footballers, while Conor O’Grady skippered the senior hurlers to a first title since 1972, Peter McEniff is pictured with the Dr Maguire on behalf of the senior footballers and Kaneshia McKinney lifted the trophy as the ladies won the Donegal IFC crown.
The U21 hurlers have a chance to add to the Letterkenny club’s 2021 haul, with their final against Setanta to be rescheduled in the coming weeks following the abandonment of the original fixture last month.
