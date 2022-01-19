Search

20 Jan 2022

Donegal duo on beaten side for IT Sligo in Sigerson Cup

IT Carlow bounced back from their opening day loss against LyIT to win by 10 points against an IT Sligo side with two Donegal men on board

Naomh Columba's Paul O'Hare was on the IT Sligo team against IT Carlow

Reporter:

Alan Foley

19 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

IT Carlow got their Sigerson Cup campaign back on track with a comfortable win over IT Sligo tonight.

Following their loss to LyIT last week in Meath, IT Carlow ran in winners on a 2-10 to 0-6 scoreline on home turf.

Stephen Doak from St Michael's was full-back for IT Sligo, while P O'Hare from Naomh Columba wore the No 13 jersey. Brian Fagan, Four Masters, is part of the panel.

Wicklow’s Gearóid Murphy posted 1-4 in the opening quarter and at half-time the hosts were 1-7 to 0-4 in front and Joe Wallace added a second goal after the break

