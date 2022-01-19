Donegal duo on beaten side for IT Sligo in Sigerson Cup

Naomh Columba's Paul O'Hare was on the IT Sligo team against IT Carlow
IT Carlow got their Sigerson Cup campaign back on track with a comfortable win over IT Sligo tonight.
Following their loss to LyIT last week in Meath, IT Carlow ran in winners on a 2-10 to 0-6 scoreline on home turf.
Stephen Doak from St Michael's was full-back for IT Sligo, while P O'Hare from Naomh Columba wore the No 13 jersey. Brian Fagan, Four Masters, is part of the panel.
Wicklow’s Gearóid Murphy posted 1-4 in the opening quarter and at half-time the hosts were 1-7 to 0-4 in front and Joe Wallace added a second goal after the break
The opening hours of the restaurant at Leterkenny Universty Hopsital have been reduced from nine hours to five hours a day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.