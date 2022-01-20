Donegal likely to go green on championship proposal at Central Council

Donegal GAA officials are likely to go green when they meet on Thursday night to vote on the new All-Ireland football championship format.

This is on the back of an Ulster Council decision to favour the green motion at this Saturday’s Central Council meeting to decide a new format for the All-Ireland football championship.

The provincial body held a Zoom meeting with all chairmen, secretaries and central council delegates from the nine Ulster counties last week, which decided to back the green proposal.

The green proposal would see the retention of the current Allianz League and provincial championships from 2021 - followed by round-robin groups in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

On the other hand, from 2023 onwards, the red proposal could see a round robin provincial championship in February and March, followed by a league-based championship from April.

“The green proposal received the unanimous backing of the meeting,” Donegal chairman Mick McGrath told DonegalLive.



Donegal officials and the county committee will have their say on the proposal and vote on them. It is thought they will take the lead from the provincial body and back the green motion.

“I will be advocating that we back the green motion but obviously I will be guided by the clubs.,” McGrath added. “Ultimately it is up to the clubs whatever they decide and our central council delegate will be mandated to take the Donegal decision to Saturday’s meeting.”

The red proposal is a tweaked version of a proposal that was rejected by last October’s special Congress. The green proposal is a new one drawn up by a new special committee put together by GAA president Larry McCarthy in the immediate aftermath of the October Congress.

A work group was established thereafter and consulted widely with the counties and the provincial bodies to come up with the green proposal.