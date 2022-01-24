Ballyliffin named top course in Ireland by 'Best Golf Course'

Ballyliffin Golf Club has been named the top course in Ireland by 'Best Golf Course'.
Made up of The Old Links and Glashedy Links, the latter of which played host to the European Tour 2018 DDF Irish Open, the 2016 Irish Close Championship and Boys Home Internationals, the course was commended over the weekend “with professionalism and world-class scale.”
BGC is an online golfer community that’s constantly supplied with fresh information from a variety of sources like Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Instagram, Twitter, respected golf Vloggers, Pros - all curated by our Golf Course Ranking algorithm.
Ballyliffin is also credited as being the six best course in Western Europe and 13th in the world.
