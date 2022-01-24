Referee appointed for Donegal's opening National League game against Mayo

Noel Mooney, Cavan
Noel Mooney of Cavan has been appointed to referee Donegal's opening game of the Allianz National Football League against Mayo on Sunday next.
The game will be played in Markievicz Park, Sligo because Mayo's home ground in Elvery's McHale Park, Castlebar is presently undergoing renovation. Mayo are playing all of their league games at neutral venues.
The game has a 1.45 pm throw-in and will be shown live on TG4.
