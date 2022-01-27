Search

27 Jan 2022

Finn Harps add Croatian striker Mihaljević ahead of new season

The 29-year-old is much travelled and has played in Cambodia, Poland Bulgaria and Italy

Reporter:

Contributor

27 Jan 2022 1:49 PM

Email:

courtesy of finnharps.ie

Finn Harps today announced the signing of Croatian forward Filip Mihaljević.

The 29 year old came through Dinamo Zagreb’s academy and was capped at underage level for Croatia. He spent last season at Visakha FC in Cambodia, netting 13 times in 15 appearances. He has also played  for Kustos Zagreb, and been on the books host of other clubs beforehand like Seregno in Italy, Poland's Widzew Lodz, Lok. Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Bosnain side Siroki Brijeg.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m delighted to sign with Finn Harps. I’ve settled well and the lads in the squad have been great. I’m excited for the season ahead and to meet the supporters very soon.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Filip has done well since he’s come in. He’s experienced and has scored goals wherever he’s played. It might take him some time to settle in and adjust to the intensity of the league here but I’m confident he’ll be a good player for us.”

