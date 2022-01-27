Finn Harps add Croatian striker Mihaljević ahead of new season

Finn Harps today announced the signing of Croatian forward Filip Mihaljević.
The 29 year old came through Dinamo Zagreb’s academy and was capped at underage level for Croatia. He spent last season at Visakha FC in Cambodia, netting 13 times in 15 appearances. He has also played for Kustos Zagreb, and been on the books host of other clubs beforehand like Seregno in Italy, Poland's Widzew Lodz, Lok. Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Bosnain side Siroki Brijeg.
He told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m delighted to sign with Finn Harps. I’ve settled well and the lads in the squad have been great. I’m excited for the season ahead and to meet the supporters very soon.”
Ollie Horgan told club media: “Filip has done well since he’s come in. He’s experienced and has scored goals wherever he’s played. It might take him some time to settle in and adjust to the intensity of the league here but I’m confident he’ll be a good player for us.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.