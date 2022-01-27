All you need to know about Donegal's Allianz League opponents

Markievicz Park, Sligo where Donegal begin their league campaign agianst Mayo on Sunday
Manager: Declan Bonner
Position 2021: Finished top Division One North. Lost to Dublin in semi-final
2022 fixtures: v Mayo (a), Kildare (h), Kerry (a), Tyrone (h), Monaghan (h), Dublin (a), Armagh (h)
Prospects: After four games in Dr McKenna Cup, Donegal should be hitting the ground running. They need to get at least two points from their opening two games. Michael Murphy remains the leader but others need to step up. Management would be hoping to at least keep status and to do that before final game with championship opponents Armagh.
Finishing position? 4th
