Search

05 Feb 2022

DONEGAL V KILDARE: Little between them in last seven meetings

We take a look back at the Donegal-Kildare rivalry at National League where they met in Division One and Division Two. In the last seven, both sides have three wins each and the other game was a draw

DONEGAL V KILDARE: Little between them in last seven meetings

Action from Donegal against Kildare in 2019

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

04 Feb 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

2019

Donegal 1-20
Kildare 0-10


Donegal put Kildare to the sword to return to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with some ease in in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.


They were 0-13 to 0-1 ahead when Paddy Neilan sounded the half-time whistle with eight different scorers in a dominant first half. Kildare finished the game with 13.


DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Leo McLoone, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-01); Hugh McFadden (0-01), Jason McGee (0-02); Niall O'Donnell (0-03), Ryan McHugh (0-03), Caolan McGonagle (0-01); Oisin Gallen (0-04), Michael Murphy (0-04,2f,45), Jamie Brennan (1-01). Subs: Neil McGee for McCole 57; Eoin McHugh for Ó Baoill 61; Paul Brennan for Gallen 63; Frank McGlynn for Leo McLoone 67; Caolan Ward for R McHugh 69


KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O'Grady, Kevin Flynn; Cian O'Donoghue (0-01), Eoin Doyle, Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy (0-02,2f), Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn (0-01,f), Chris Healy, Jimmy Hyland (0-02). Subs: Adam Tyrell (0-04,1f) for K Cribbin ht; James Murray for F Conway 67; Aaron Masters for N Flynn 52; Tony Archbold for Brophy 57; Mark Barrett for O'Donoghue 62


REFEREE: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media