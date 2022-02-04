DONEGAL V KILDARE: Little between them in last seven meetings

Action from Donegal against Kildare in 2019
2019
Donegal 1-20
Kildare 0-10
Donegal put Kildare to the sword to return to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with some ease in in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.
They were 0-13 to 0-1 ahead when Paddy Neilan sounded the half-time whistle with eight different scorers in a dominant first half. Kildare finished the game with 13.
DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Leo McLoone, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-01); Hugh McFadden (0-01), Jason McGee (0-02); Niall O'Donnell (0-03), Ryan McHugh (0-03), Caolan McGonagle (0-01); Oisin Gallen (0-04), Michael Murphy (0-04,2f,45), Jamie Brennan (1-01). Subs: Neil McGee for McCole 57; Eoin McHugh for Ó Baoill 61; Paul Brennan for Gallen 63; Frank McGlynn for Leo McLoone 67; Caolan Ward for R McHugh 69
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O'Grady, Kevin Flynn; Cian O'Donoghue (0-01), Eoin Doyle, Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy (0-02,2f), Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn (0-01,f), Chris Healy, Jimmy Hyland (0-02). Subs: Adam Tyrell (0-04,1f) for K Cribbin ht; James Murray for F Conway 67; Aaron Masters for N Flynn 52; Tony Archbold for Brophy 57; Mark Barrett for O'Donoghue 62
REFEREE: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)
Participants in the Big 4 in 24 challenge with some of Donegal's Little Blue Heroes. Photos: Clive Wasson
