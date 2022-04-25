First presentation night of 2022 at Bundoran Golf Club

McGurran Oils Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim competition
McGurran Oils Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim - L to R Dave Roynane (Gross), Christy Coughlin on behalf of Joseph Coughlin (Category 2), Terence McShea Mens Club Captain, Gerald McGloin (Category 3) and Gavin Bourke (Category 1).
Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan is under pressure to relax a proposed ban on turf selling and gifting, due to come into force in September
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.