Revealed - the winner of the Donegal's Next Superstar competition

Thousands of donegallive.ie readers and our esteemed judges have cast their votes to see who is the winner of Donegal’s Next Superstar - the major countywide talent search run in conjunction with the Iconic Media Group titles (the Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times) over the last couple of months.

And the winner is Ciarán Hodgins from Ballyshannon.

He certainly impressed our online voters and led the way in the public vote.

The final result also took into account the scorecard marked by our judges, who had to rank the acts.

When the totals were combined it was a much closer run event, but Ciarán just edged it in the end to take the title and prize.

Well done to the other finalists, Emma Lyons, Amy O’Connor and Sarah McBrearty who all came through the heats.

Our judges were Noel Cunningham, Harvey’s Point, Eddie Dolan of Specsavers, Donegal Town, and singer/songwriter Bridghin Carr, Letterkenny.

Managing Editor for Iconic Media in Donegal, Chris Ashmore, said: "The large public support showed the interest in the competition and for our judges it was a difficult task. Well done to Ciaran.”

He added: "I would like to thank all of our wonderful entrants once again for making the competition a success and bringing such high standards to the table.”

Ciarán will pick up a stunning prize package that includes an overnight stay plus dinner at Harvey's Point Hotel; a €300 voucher for designer sunglasses or optical glasses from Specsavers; a €300 voucher from Supermacs and a €300 voucher from Letterkenny & Inishowen Credit Unions. A recording session in Valley Music Studio, Ballybofey will also be awarded to the talented performer.

Thanks also to our kind sponsors for their support.

To see Ciaran Hodgins' winning entry as submitted for the competition, SEE HERE