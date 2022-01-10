IRELAND WEATHER: Met Éireann forecasting more settled weather for Ireland for the coming days with high pressure set to move in

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, the weather in Ireland is set to gradually become more settled this week as a ridge of high pressure influences the weather in Ireland towards midweek.

Temperatures are set to reach double digits at times but there will be a frost and fog at times overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a rather cloudy and damp start with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Staying cloudy with light rain or drizzle for the afternoon but it will feel mild with highs of 9 to 12 degrees. It will turn cooler but drier and clearer later in the afternoon as moderate southwest winds turn westerly.

Any patchy rain lingering will clear off to the east on Monday night as fresh and clear conditions move in from the west. Easing winds will allow some mist patches to form before temperatures dip down to 0 to 3 degrees overnight leading to a touch of frost in the north. A little milder and cloudier further south with patchy drizzle.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a largely bright and sunny day with long spells of sunshine and just the odd bit of drizzle along the south coast and a shower or two for the far north. The winds will generally stay light too with highs of around 7 to 10 degrees.

A dry night on Tuesday night with long clear spells and light winds too. This will allow temperatures to drop to -1 to 3 degrees so there will be a touch of frost mainly in the south. Some mist and fog patches also.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for another dry and bright day with long clear spells and plenty of afternoon sunshine. There will be the odd shower or two along Atlantic coastal fringes where it will be a little cloudier too. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees and light winds.

Staying clear and dry for most in the evening on Wednesday with light winds. Temperatures will drop to around 1 to 4 degrees with patches of mist or fog forming for southern areas overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann says that some of the mist or fog will be slow to clear in the morning. It will become a little cloudier in the afternoon as winds become more southerly. There will be isolated shower or two for coastal areas with highs of around 6 to 9 degrees.

A cloudy night on Thursday night with a few showers lingering in the predominantly southerly flow. The extra cloud cover will make it a little milder than previous nights with lows of around 4 to 8 degrees. Some mist and fog patches also.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday will be a more settled day with some scattered cloud and a few showers. Highs of around 6 to 9 degrees and light winds.

The outlook for next weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to be generally settled with just the odd shower about the coasts.