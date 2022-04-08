Search

08 Apr 2022

Weather: Cold snap spell will see gritters out tonight

Council gritters in action tonight

Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight

08 Apr 2022 4:57 PM

Yes, we had all thought that the cold spells were behind us, but with low temperatures expected in Donegal overnight, Donegal County Council say that all main routes in the county will be gritted from tonight at 8pm.

They say that all drivers should assume that no road is ice free.

Met Eireann say that it will be another cold night with frost and ice forming in places along with the chance of fog patches. Showers will become confined to northern and northwestern counties overnight with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures -3 to 0 degrees with light northwest or variable winds.

Any frost and fog patches will clear on Saturday morning to leave a predominantly dry day. the state forecaster has also indicated.

The Donegal gritting route index as follows: 06: Inishowen West; 04: Inishowen South; 01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central; 03: National Primary South; 07: Milford South ; 08: Milford North; 09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West; 11: Na Rosa; 12: Binswilly; 13: Stranorlar North; 14: Stranorlar East ; 15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West; 17: Donegal North; 18: Donegal South; 19: Donegal National Secondary; 05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town and LT: Letterkenny Town.

