Weather: Cold snap spell will see gritters out tonight

Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight
Yes, we had all thought that the cold spells were behind us, but with low temperatures expected in Donegal overnight, Donegal County Council say that all main routes in the county will be gritted from tonight at 8pm.
They say that all drivers should assume that no road is ice free.
Met Eireann say that it will be another cold night with frost and ice forming in places along with the chance of fog patches. Showers will become confined to northern and northwestern counties overnight with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere.
Lowest temperatures -3 to 0 degrees with light northwest or variable winds.
Any frost and fog patches will clear on Saturday morning to leave a predominantly dry day. the state forecaster has also indicated.
The Donegal gritting route index as follows: 06: Inishowen West; 04: Inishowen South; 01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central; 03: National Primary South; 07: Milford South ; 08: Milford North; 09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West; 11: Na Rosa; 12: Binswilly; 13: Stranorlar North; 14: Stranorlar East ; 15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West; 17: Donegal North; 18: Donegal South; 19: Donegal National Secondary; 05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town and LT: Letterkenny Town.
Pat McLaughlin: ‘I admit I was a bit scared but I would say to all men, get yourselves checked and don't take it for granted that it is only women that get breast cancer’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.