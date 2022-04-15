Search

15 Apr 2022

WEATHER: Unsettled and wet conditions on the way for Easter weekend

WEATHER: Unsettled and wet conditions on the way for Easter weekend

WEATHER: Unsettled and wet conditions on the way for Easter weekend

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Apr 2022 10:37 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Looking unsettled for the Easter weekend with mild temperatures to start but turning cooler at the start of next week. Widespread heavy showers are expected with possible localised flooding in places.

Today

Largely cloudy this morning with just a few bright spells. Locally misty too along with scattered outbreaks of rain. Whilst more sunny spells will gradually break through, scattered showers will follow, clearing northwards this evening. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees (warmest across Munster and Leinster) in a mostly light to moderate southwest breeze.

Tonight will be mostly dry but turning rather misty or foggy. Just some showers in the north to begin with some patchy rain moving into the south later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, in light variable or southerly winds, freshening near western and southwestern coasts towards morning.

Saturday

Any overnight mist or fog will clear early on Saturday to give a mostly dry start with some sunny spells, though patchy drizzle will affect southern counties. During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will gradually move in across the western half of Ireland, heaviest closest to the Atlantic coast. Much of the east and northeast will likely stay dry though with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain occurring after-dark with some possibly heavy and persistent falls, leading to localised flooding. A mild and humid night with mist and fog in parts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze.

Easter Sunday

A wet start in many areas with widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Becoming largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Easter Monday

Feeling cooler with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media